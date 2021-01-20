Trudeau reacts to Keystone XL decision and President Biden’s other executive orders

The Prime Minister was disappointed about the pipeline but praised the new President’s other acts.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has reacted to the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to revoke the permit of the Keystone XL pipeline, cancelling the project. While expressing disappointment in the President’s decision, Trudeau commended Biden on his other executive orders including the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement and World Health Organization, and reversing the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

“Earlier today, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America,” said Trudeau. “While we welcome the President’s commitment to fight climate change, we are disappointed but acknowledge the President’s decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone XL.

“Workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and across Canada will always have our support. Canada is the single-largest supplier of energy to the United States, contributing to U.S. energy security and economic competitiveness, and supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the border.

“Despite President Biden’s decision on the project, we would like to welcome other executive orders made today, including the decisions to rejoin the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, to place a temporary moratorium on all oil and natural gas leasing activities in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and to reverse the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

“I look forward to working with President Biden to reduce pollution, combat climate change, fight COVID-19, create middle class jobs, and build back better by supporting a sustainable economic recovery for everyone.”

