Pixar shares new image from forthcoming film Luca

Empire Magazine has shared an exclusive image from the forthcoming Pixar feature, Luca. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the family film has an eerily similar plot to 2017’s Call Me by Your Name:

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.” —Luca’s plot, via Pixar’s website

A first look at Pixar’s Luca

Luca will serve as Enrico Casarosa’s directorial debut. Casarosa has previously been involved as a storyboard artist on a number of Pixar films. Pixar previously shared some footage at a press event in December:

While Pixar’s most recent feature, Soul, has received critical acclaim, it has also come under controversy. The New York Times pointed out that a white actor voices Joe Gardner, a character of colour, in the Danish dub of the film. Gardner is voiced by Jamie Foxx in the original version.

Pixar’s Luca is set to release in theatres on June 18.

