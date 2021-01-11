Parc Jean-Drapeau offers a treasure trove of winter activities

Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating are among the many activities offered at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter.

Parc Jean-Drapeau hopes to keep Montrealers active during the winter months with a number of fun, family friendly activities. While Quebec once again enters stricter restrictions due to COVID-19, citizens of the province are still encouraged to make the most of their day. Quebec residents are “encouraged to go on walks and exercise, whether alone or with the members of their family bubble.”

Keep busy this winter at Parc Jean-Drapeau (photo via Parc Jean-Drapeau’s website)

PJD has a number of ways in which Montrealers could keep busy in a safe and well-distanced environment. Among the many activities are cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating, among others. These activities are fun for the whole family and the park encourages children to tag along for the ride. The site of the historic 1967 World Fair offers beautiful views of the Biosphere, Montreal Casino and the city’s downtown landscape from afar.

Family fun is a constant at Parc Jean-Drapeau (photo via Parc Jean-Drapeau’s website)

The area, of course, is also known for its many activities and events during the summer. As of now, Evenko are remaining cautiously optimistic about Osheaga returning for a 2021 edition. The festival has already announced its three headliners: Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Cardi B.

For more information on the many wintertime activities of Parc Jean-Drapeau, please visit their website.

