NBA game to feature two women referees, a league first

For the first time in history, an NBA game will be officiated by two women referees. ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news. Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder will work alongside Sean Wright in tonight’s Orlando Magic home game. These are Sago’s second and Schroeder’s first seasons as NBA referees, respectively.

This season has featured many milestones for women working within the NBA. Last month, the San Antonio Spurs’ Becky Hammon became the first female head coach of a game.

Jenna Schroeder is in her first season as an NBA referee

The Orlando Magic are currently on a two-game losing streak. The team faced the Charlotte Hornets last night and lost 107-104. This was due to star player Gordon Hayward sinking a game-winning shot. The two teams will face each other once again tonight.

The Orlando Magic are the first team to feature two players hailing from Montreal. Khem Birch has been with the team since 2017 after going undrafted in 2014. The Magic also includes rookie Karim Mane, who became the first player to go from CEGEP straight into the league. Mane recorded his first NBA points earlier this month, helping his team secure a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

