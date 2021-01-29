Montreal singer Jesse Mac Cormack is performing on TV this weekend

The next best thing to live shows.

Montreal singer-songwriter Jesse Mac Cormack is one of the acts being featured on the longstanding Télé-Québec show Belle et bum this Saturday, Jan. 30. The other artists performing are Virginie Fortin, Salomé Leclerc, Mon Doux Saigneur and Calamine.

Like all musicians, outside of the occasional outdoor performance in the summer or distanced festival event in September, Mac Cormack hasn’t played a proper show in almost a year. In May, he released Now RMX, a collection of remixes of songs from his last album Now, and shared this live performance video in December:

Belle et bum airs on Télé-Quebec on Saturdays at 9 p.m. (Episodes repeat on Thursdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 10 p.m. and Sundays “around 12:30 a.m.”)

