Montreal restaurant files class action lawsuit against delivery apps

A class action lawsuit has been filed by Montreal restaurant Deli Boyz seeking damages from delivery services Uber Eats, DoorDash and SkipTheDishes. Deli Boyz is calling the 30% commission imposed by the apps on delivery orders “abusive.”

As reported in Journal de Montréal, Deli Boyz cites its losses between Dec. 27 and Jan. 4, when $737 was paid to Uber Eats for 67 orders, which equalled $2,449.76 before taxes. If the lawsuit is authorized, Deli Boyz could recoup damages of $369.71 for this period alone.

The lawsuit also calls for a cap on the commission paid to app services. In other Canadian provinces such as Ontario and B.C., the commission is capped at 15%. This has already been requested of the Quebec government by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante as well as the Association des restaurateurs du Québec and a number of individual businesses over the weekend, when the curfew was implemented. The Quebec curfew forces anyone who wants to order food from a restaurant after 8 p.m. to rely on delivery apps (if the restaurants don’t do their own delivery).

The class action lawsuit applies to all restaurateurs in Quebec who, since Jan. 8, 2018, have paid a commission of more than 15% of the cost of an order.

