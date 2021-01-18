Black Montreal police spvm cars
News

Montreal police issued 583 tickets last week, 353 for breaking curfew

by CultMTL

Twice as many as the week before.

The SPVM has announced that 760 calls were made to Montreal police from Jan. 11 to 17 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 583 tickets, including 353 for curfew non-compliance. 

