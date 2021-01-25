Montreal police solve homelessness with cool video

One real cop, one STM cop and one social worker are making VIPs of the sans-abris one metro stop at a time.

The SPVM has shared a video of an endeavour they’re engaged in to get homeless people out of metro stations, thanks to a partnership with the STM and la Société de Développement Social. In short, one Montreal police officer, one STM inspector and one social worker have, since the end of November, been roaming the metro system to talk to homeless people who are loitering there this winter, and guide them towards better shelter, provide snacks and masks and tell them about resources they can use to improve their situation.

Watch the video here:

Montreal police video features slow-motion black & white footage of people walking

The police released this video last week at the height of bad press about the police ticketing the homeless during the Quebec curfew (not to mention the death of a homeless man who froze while hiding from them in a port-o-potty).

