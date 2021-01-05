Nearly 300 additonal complaints during the holidays are being analyzed, and could result in more tickets.

The SPVM has announced that 903 calls were made to Montreal police from Dec. 28 to Jan. 3 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 16 tickets, and that 289 more could be submitted for the holiday season, pending analysis of the files. 516 businesses, residences and other establishments were inspected during the same period.

Plus de 516 lieux (commerces, établissements, résidences et autres) ont également été visités. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 5, 2021 The SPVM has announced that Montreal police received over 900 calls last week due to public health violations



For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.