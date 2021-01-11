Black Montreal police spvm cars
News

Montreal police issued almost 300 tickets last week

by CultMTL

185 of these were related to people breaking the curfew.

The SPVM has announced that 800 calls were made to Montreal police from Jan. 4 to 10 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 297 tickets, including 185 for curfew non-compliance. 

“From January 4 to 10, the SPVM received 800 calls related to the application of the Public Health decree. The police issued 297 reports or RIGs and, of these, 185 were issued for non-compliance with the curfew.”

Montreal police issued 297 tickets last week, including 185 for curfew non-compliance

For more on Montreal public health, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.