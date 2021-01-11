Montreal police issued almost 300 tickets last week

185 of these were related to people breaking the curfew.

The SPVM has announced that 800 calls were made to Montreal police from Jan. 4 to 10 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 297 tickets, including 185 for curfew non-compliance.

Données #COVID19 | Du 4 au 10 janvier, le #SPVM a reçu 800 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 297 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 185 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu.

