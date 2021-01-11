Montreal police issued almost 300 tickets last week

The SPVM has announced that 800 calls were made to Montreal police from Jan. 4 to 10 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. Montreal police also confirmed that they handed out 297 tickets, including 185 for curfew non-compliance.
