“Where do you apply for the position of Governor General?”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has just released a new video from one of his secret shows where he discusses the harassment allegations made against now ex-Governor General of Canada Julie Payette. Check out the hilarious clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Où est-ce qu’on pose sa candidature pour le poste de gouverneur général ? pic.twitter.com/PZT2eNOKGK — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) January 21, 2021 VIDEO: Montreal comedia Sugar Sammy on Julie Payette, ex-Governor General of Canada

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit Comedy section.