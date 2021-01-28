Montreal wants Ottawa to decriminalize drug possession

The city’s public health director and police force are in favour of the motion.

A motion to push the federal government to decriminalize drug possession, presented by Snowdon city councillor Marvin Rotrand on Jan. 19, was adopted in a 47 to 13 vote by Montreal city council on Tuesday. According to a Radio-Canada report, the motion has the support of Montreal Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin as well as the SPVM police force.

With the passing of this motion, Montreal is adding its voice to those of Toronto and Vancouver in calling for exemptions from the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Decriminalization could, Drouin said in a letter to Rotrand, reduce the prosecution of people who use hard drugs, reduce stigmatization and promote access to treatment.

The push to decriminalize drug possession — ie. small amounts of drugs intended for personal use — is not new, and was implemented in Portugal 20 years ago. But despite the request submitted to federal Health Minister Patty Hadju from Canada’s three biggest cities, the move may be unlikely to happen given Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comment last September that decriminalization is not “a quick fix ” for the country’s addiction issues and the surge of fatal overdoses in 2020. Trudeau has advocated for safe injection sites and a safe supply of drugs for addicts, saying that Canada’s drug issues amount to a health problem and not a legal problem.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam, however, has expressed support for decriminalization.

