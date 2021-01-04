Montreal Canadiens okay to play games at Bell Centre, says public health

La Presse is reporting that Quebec public health has approved of the Montreal Canadiens playing home games at the Bell Centre during the 2021 season, which kicks off with the Canadiens facing the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Jan. 13. The Habs began training yesterday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. Today’s announcement makes them the fourth Canadian NHL team to have been given the green light to play on home ice.

