MISSING: Police are asking for public’s help to find 16-year-old girl

by CultMTL

Lina Yamini was last seen on Jan. 17.

Montreal police are assisting in the search for Lina Yamini, a missing 16-year-old girl from Laval who may be in Montreal. She was last seen leaving her home on Sunday, Jan. 17. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a grey shirt and sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers. She is 5’2″ and weighs 130 pounds, and has brown and blonde braids in her hair. Her family has reason to fear for her safety. For more details, please visit the Laval police website.

Montreal police would like the public’s help in finding Lina Yamini, a missing 16-year-old girl from Laval.

