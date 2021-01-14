Adam El Kharraz was last seen on Dec. 26.

MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 15-year-old boy

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for Adam El Kharraz, a 15-year-old boy from Montreal North, noting that “investigators have reason to fear for his safety.” He was last seen at his home on Dec. 26, 2020. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a hooded coat, a Nike sweater and Timberland boots. He is 5’9″ and weighs 143 pounds.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

#Missing : Adam El Kharraz, 15 years old.

The investigators have reasons to fear for his safety. Thank you for sharing. #SPVMhttps://t.co/GDWxrFsvvw pic.twitter.com/qEAfrfFsxb — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 14, 2021 Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for Adam El Kharraz, a 15-year-old boy from Montreal North

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.