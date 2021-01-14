Adam el kharraz missing
MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 15-year-old boy

Adam El Kharraz was last seen on Dec. 26.

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM are looking for Adam El Kharraz, a 15-year-old boy from Montreal North, noting that “investigators have reason to fear for his safety.” He was last seen at his home on Dec. 26, 2020. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a hooded coat, a Nike sweater and Timberland boots. He is 5’9″ and weighs 143 pounds.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

