According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 57 percent of Americans would like Donald Trump to be removed from office before the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20. This comes after Trump encouraged a protest that resulted in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, which caused five deaths.

Majority of Americans support removing Trump from office

According to the survey, 30 per cent of respondents believe Trump should be removed using the 25th amendment, 14% by impeachment and 13% want him to resign. For more results from the survey and full methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.