Listen to two previously unreleased David Bowie songs

Today is David Bowie’s birthday. The eclectic British singer would have turned 74 years old. Of course, Bowie died of liver cancer in 2016, just two days after his birthday and the release of his final studio album Blackstar.

Today, Rhino Records has unearthed two cover songs by the late Bowie. The double single features David Bowie’s own versions of John Lennon’s “Mother” and Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven.”

David Bowie recording in Morin Heights, 1984. (Image via Andre Perry)

In addition to making these songs available on streaming, Rhino Records has also announced a limited vinyl release of the David Bowie double single. 1000 out of the 8147 copies of the 7″ single will be pressed on a cream-colored vinyl.

David Bowie had many ties to Montreal throughout his life and career. His sixteenth studio album, Tonight, was recorded at Le Studio in Morin Heights, Quebec. In his later career, Bowie was akin to a father figure for Arcade Fire. He performed “Wake Up” with the band on various occasions throughout the promotional run of Funeral and sang backup vocals on the title track of 2013’s Reflektor.

Stream the two new David Bowie singles below:

Cover of “Mother” by John Lennon

Cover of “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” by Bob Dylan

