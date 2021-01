The Montreal singer and Hot Tramp Records artist released a new single today called “Stones Like Eyes.”

Montreal singer and Hot Tramp Records artist Alicia Clara released a new single today called “Stones Like Eyes.” This follows the release of her debut single “Five” in October, and precedes an EP entitled Outsider/Unusual, which is coming out on Feb. 19.

Listen to “Stones Like Eyes” here:

