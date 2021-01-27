La Poutine Week to deliver decadent dishes from 120 Montreal restaurants

“Every poutine that will be consumed becomes a mark of loyalty — for restaurants, for us, for our community.”

As is the annual tradition, la Poutine Week will be keeping restaurants and gourmands busy and full in the first week of February, running from Feb. 1 to 7 with a little help from the SkipTheDishes delivery service. More than 700 restaurants will be participating in the event nationwide, over 120 of them in Montreal, each creating their own version of the signature dish of Quebec (and of Canada).

Given the strain that the pandemic and business closures have put on restaurants, La Poutine Week organizers hope that their event will provide a much-needed boost.

“This year, more than ever, every poutine that will be consumed becomes a mark of loyalty — for restaurants, for us, for our community. We are here to support our restaurants by driving sales through a national platform that celebrates our most recognized and beloved dish. The restaurant industry and the foodie community need good news, and La Poutine Week is one of them.” —La Poutine Week co-founder Na’eem Adam

Mrs. Trang’s poutine from Clébard

Kimchi fries from Sam cha

Smokey mountain from Nickel’s Deli

