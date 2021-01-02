Kahnawake store fined over $16K for operating during lockdown

The Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community has self-imposed more strict lockdown measures than the rest of the province.

The Kahnawake Peacekeepers announced on Friday that the community’s COVID-19 Task Force has fined the owner and cashier at a cigarette store a total of $16,543 for operating during the lockdown. The Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake, which had four cases of COVID-19 in December according to The Eastern Door, has decided to extend the Quebec lockdown on non-essential buinesses beyond Jan. 11 till Jan. 31. CTV Montreal also reported that vaccinations of staff at the community’s Kateri Memorial Hospital, elders’ lodge and independent living centre (where two staff members were recently infected) began last week.

