Justin Trudeau expresses sorrow over Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement earlier today regarding the crash of Indonesia Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, where he expressed condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of these who were on board the flight. The Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 was carrying 62 people when it disappeared from radar after taking off from Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, as reported by BBC.



“The news from Indonesia is heartbreaking. Our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were on board Sriwijaya Air Flight 182. Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts during this difficult time.” — Justin Trudeau

