It’s official: Quebec lockdown and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew to begin Saturday

As La Presse and Radio-Canada revealed yesterday and this morning, a lockdown resembling the one imposed on Quebec in the spring of 2020 is being implemented across the province on Saturday, Jan. 9, until Feb. 8. In a press conference this evening, Premier François Legault announced that the nightly curfew will last from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m. the next morning.

“We have had the battle of our lives, and unfortunately this battle is not over,” Legault said. “The situation is really critical and as premier one of my first responsibilities is to ensure the safety of Quebecers… and protect our most vulnerable and the healthcare network.

“Why with all the efforts we’ve been making, especially over the past two weeks, why is it that there are so many new cases? The answer is hard: It’s because it happened in people’s homes. Faced with this we are forced to announce a shock therapy to reduce the number of visits in homes.”

Though retail businesses will remain closed, curbside pickup will be allowed. Grocery stores and dépanneurs are asked to close at 7:30 p.m. to allow staff to get home before the curfew. Only pharmacies can remain open past 8 p.m.

Contrary to what has previously been reported, elementary and high schools will be reopening on Jan. 11 as planned. High school students will need to wear masks in school at all times.

