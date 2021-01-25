Igloofest 2021
Music

Igloofest 2021 line-up includes Jacques Greene, CRi, Lou Phelps, Misstress Barbara

by CultMTL

“The world’s coldest festival invites itself over.”

“The world’s coldest festival” is, of course, streaming this year, but that doesn’t mean that the annual Montreal dance party series is slouching on musical talent. Today Igloofest announced some of the hot local names from its 2021 line-up, including Jacques Greene, CRi (accompanied by Jesse Mac Cormack and Sophia Bel), Lou Phelps and Misstress Barbara — who will be performing outdoors, at la Ronde, Stewart Museum, the Old Port and the roof of Vidéotron headquarters — over four nights from Feb. 13 to March 6. The marathon grand finale of Igloofest 2021 is going down on March 13 at SAT, with DJs and performers to be announced.

For more about Igloofest 2021, please visit the festival’s website.

Igloofest 2021 teaser

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.