Igloofest 2021 line-up includes Jacques Greene, CRi, Lou Phelps, Misstress Barbara

“The world’s coldest festival” is, of course, streaming this year, but that doesn’t mean that the annual Montreal dance party series is slouching on musical talent. Today Igloofest announced some of the hot local names from its 2021 line-up, including Jacques Greene, CRi (accompanied by Jesse Mac Cormack and Sophia Bel), Lou Phelps and Misstress Barbara — who will be performing outdoors, at la Ronde, Stewart Museum, the Old Port and the roof of Vidéotron headquarters — over four nights from Feb. 13 to March 6. The marathon grand finale of Igloofest 2021 is going down on March 13 at SAT, with DJs and performers to be announced.

