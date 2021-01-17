How snow removal in Montreal will work during the curfew

Today Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the city’s snow removal plan after today’s snowfall of over 20 cm, and how it will be scheduled during the curfew, which is in place across Quebec until at least Feb. 8.

“Over 18 cm of snow has fallen on our streets since last night,” Plante wrote. “The City of Montreal will begin snow removal on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 7 a.m. Various measures will be adapted to allow citizens to move their vehicles before the start of the curfew, at 8 p.m.

“Parking prohibition signs will be installed before 7 p.m. to allow citizens to move their vehicles during the day. It will also be possible to move your vehicle the next day before 7 a.m., in accordance with the curfew which ends at 5 a.m.

“It will also be allowed to park without paying fees in parking lots controlled by payment terminal or parking meter, between 3 p.m. and 5 a.m., on snow removal days. Cargo parking bans prevail for these spaces.

“Citizens must ensure compliance with parking rules and move their vehicles in accordance with the decree. In the exceptional situation where a citizen would have to move his vehicle after 8 p.m., the SPVM will use its best judgment.

“We ask for your cooperation to ensure the smooth running of operations and to pay attention to parking signs. The signs will be removed quickly once snow removal is complete to allow you to resume your place on the street.”

See a map of free street parking during snow removal operations in Montreal, during and after the curfew, here.

