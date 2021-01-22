Here’s how Leger’s Presidential Election poll performed against the actual popular vote result

Leger Marketing is widely regarded as one of the most respected and accurate polling firms in Canada. Now that all of the votes have been counted in the U.S. presidential election, we wanted to test the performance of Leger’s election poll, released on Nov. 3, versus the actual popular vote.

Take a look at the results below.

Leger Poll Final Result Joe Biden 52% 51.31% Donald Trump 44% 46.86% Jo Jorgensen 2% 1.18% Howie Hawkins 1% .26% Kanye West 1% .04%

As you can see, the Leger Marketing poll accurately predicted the popular vote results within 1% for all the candidates, except Donald Trump, where the poll’s prediction was still within the standard margin of error for a probability sample of similar size, +/- 3%. To take a look at the methodology of Leger’s U.S. presidential election poll, please click here.

