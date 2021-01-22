2020 popular vote u.s. presidential election biden trump
News

Here’s how Leger’s Presidential Election poll performed against the actual popular vote result

by CultMTL

For people who don’t trust the accuracy of polls.

Leger Marketing is widely regarded as one of the most respected and accurate polling firms in Canada. Now that all of the votes have been counted in the U.S. presidential election, we wanted to test the performance of Leger’s election poll, released on Nov. 3, versus the actual popular vote.

Take a look at the results below.

Leger PollFinal Result
Joe Biden52%51.31%
Donald Trump44%46.86%
Jo Jorgensen2%1.18%
Howie Hawkins1%.26%
Kanye West1%.04%

As you can see, the Leger Marketing poll accurately predicted the popular vote results within 1% for all the candidates, except Donald Trump, where the poll’s prediction was still within the standard margin of error for a probability sample of similar size, +/- 3%. To take a look at the methodology of Leger’s U.S. presidential election poll, please click here.

For more on Leger Marketing, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.