Grimey MTL drops “End of the World” clothing collection

Montreal clothing and lifestyle brand Grimey MTL has released a new collection of clothes with an accompanying short film and online game. “End of the World” is inspired by the tumultuous year the world experienced in 2020.

Montreal clothing brand Grimey MTL has released a new collection of clothes with an accompanying short film and online game.

The short film features Montrealers watching the apocalypse slowly unravel, with symbolism of the seven deadly sins being represented through their actions. The short features a slew of cameos, including yours truly as a news anchor.

Among the highlights is a t-shirt titled “Quarrel”, featuring a mushroom cloud explosion. The shirt is inspired by the punk band Cro-Mangs trailblazing debut album, “The Age of Quarrel.” Grimey MTL founder Thomas Papakostas called the decision a “tribute”, wanting to pay his respects to the beloved rockers.

Elsewhere in the Grimey MTL “End of the World” collection is a USB mixtape, featuring “compilation of unreleased songs from the Grimey collective”, along with the short film and game. This same USB is featured in the short film itself. ■

