Canada to invest $57-million for 263 affordable housing units in Montreal

12 affordable housing projects will be built in six boroughs.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the government of Canada is investing $57-million in 12 affordable housing projects that will provide 263 residential units (“housing, studios and rooms”) in NDG/Côte-des-Neiges, downtown, Plateau, Ville St-Pierre, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and the Sud-Ouest. The province of Quebec will participate in the project by financing the rent supplement for some of the buildings involved for 20 years, allowing eligible tenants to pay only 25% of their income for housing.

“Thank you to the Governments of Canada and Quebec for these investments, which help us take one more step towards affordable housing development and provide lasting solutions to the crises we are going through.“ —Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

