Montreal affordable housing
News

Canada to invest $57-million for 263 affordable housing units in Montreal

by CultMTL

12 affordable housing projects will be built in six boroughs.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the government of Canada is investing $57-million in 12 affordable housing projects that will provide 263 residential units (“housing, studios and rooms”) in NDG/Côte-des-Neiges, downtown, Plateau, Ville St-Pierre, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and the Sud-Ouest. The province of Quebec will participate in the project by financing the rent supplement for some of the buildings involved for 20 years, allowing eligible tenants to pay only 25% of their income for housing.

Thank you to the Governments of Canada and Quebec for these investments, which help us take one more step towards affordable housing development and provide lasting solutions to the crises we are going through.

—Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal
Canada to invest $57-million for 263 affordable housing units in Montreal

To see the complete statement from the Societé Canadienne d’hypothèques et de logement, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.