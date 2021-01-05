Quebec lockdown
Legault expected to announce a total Quebec lockdown and curfew

by CultMTL

Schools, offices, construction and manufacturing will be closed for three to four weeks.

La Presse is reporting that Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce another province-wide lockdown on Wednesday, as well as a curfew. The new rules will take effect this coming Saturday, Jan. 9.

Schools, offices and the construction and manufacturing sector will join the already shuttered retail businesses, bars, restaurants and cultural establishments for a lockdown that will reportedly last for three to four weeks. The details of the curfew and its enforcement are being discussed today with Quebec public security while Legault is meeting with opposition leaders about the lockdown.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

