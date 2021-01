Donald Trump becomes the first president in history to be impeached twice

The House of Representatives has just reached enough votes to impeach Donald Trump, who will face trial in the Senate for inciting the U.S. Capitol riots. 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted in favour of impeachment for a total of 232. 197 Republicans voted against impeachment. This vote has become the most bipartisan impeachment vote in the U.S. history.

