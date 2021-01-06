‘Doctor Strange’ sequel delays filming due to COVID-19 concerns

Actress Elizabeth Olsen confirms production on the Marvel feature film has been halted for the time being.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has pushed back its filming schedule, confirms actress Elizabeth Olsen. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new Disney+ series WandaVision, Olsen explained that the London, England production has been delayed indefinitely because of the lockdown in effect.

“Since the hospitals are overwhelmed here, we can’t go back to work until that calms down”, says the actress.

Directed by Sam Raimi of Evil Dead and Spider-Man fame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finds Stephen Strange’s continued studies of the Time Stone post-Avengers: Endgame.

Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wanda Maximoff. Maximoff has appeared in five Marvel Cinematic Universe films but this will be the character’s first time in the Doctor Strange franchise.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision

WandaVision follows superhero couple Maximoff and Vision in an experimental sitcom format.

“We cover all of the American sitcoms, starting with the ’50s à la Dick Van Dyke”, Olsen describes. The series debuts next Friday, Jan. 15 on Disney Plus.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2022. There is currently no word as to whether or not the delay in production will push back the release.

