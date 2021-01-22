Dan Levy is hosting SNL on Feb. 6!

Schitt’s Creek creator, head writer and co-star Dan Levy will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 6. This is a first for Levy, who shared the news excitedly on Twitter:

OMFG pic.twitter.com/8N2B2B9fQQ — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 22, 2021 Schitt’s Creek creator/head writer/co-star Dan Levy is hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 6

Levy’s father and Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy was famously a cast member (alongside Catherine O’Hara) on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV for the entire duration of its run (1976-1984).

SNL‘s first episode of 2021, on Jan. 30, will be hosted by John Krasinski with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.