Dan Levy is hosting SNL on Feb. 6!

Schitt’s Creek creator, head writer and co-star Dan Levy will be hosting Saturday Night Live on Feb. 6. This is a first for Levy, who shared the news excitedly on Twitter:
Levy’s father and Schitt’s Creek co-star Eugene Levy was famously a cast member (alongside Catherine O’Hara) on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV for the entire duration of its run (1976-1984).
SNL‘s first episode of 2021, on Jan. 30, will be hosted by John Krasinski with musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.
For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.