70% of Quebecers are in favour of the 8 p.m. curfew

39% are very much in favour of the new tactic.

According to a CROP poll conducted in Quebec between Jan. 6 and Jan. 8, 70% of Quebecers are in favour of the province-wide curfew that began on Saturday. 39% responded that they are very much in favour of this new tactic, which was implemented primarily to prevent illegal gatherings in homes.

The poll also measured the popularity of a range of public health measures, how the provincial and federal governments are dealing with the virus as well as levels of anxiety regarding the pandemic, lockdown measures and the effects of COVID-19 on society.

While the majority of Quebecers are in favour of all the lockdown measures currently in place (the curfew and closure of many businesses will be in effect until Feb. 8, perhaps longer), there is a decrease in how seriously the pandemic is perceived now versus during the first week of April 2020. There is also generally more anxiety about the virus among women and seniors than men in Quebec.

For the complete CROP survey results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.