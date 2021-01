The first round of shots have been administered to all residents and staff.

COVID-19 vaccinations in all Quebec CHSLDs are complete

In a press conference this afternoon, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in all of Quebec’s CHSLDs is complete.

Legault also said that the curfew is working and thanked Quebecers for complying.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

