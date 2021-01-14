Chris Evans to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America

Captain America is set to appear in at least one forthcoming Marvel project.

Chris Evans is set to reprise his role as Captain America in at least one forthcoming Marvel project.

Deadline is reporting that Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, could appear in some capacity in one or two future MCU films. This does not necessarily mean a starring role. Captain America previously made a cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming in fitness videos shown during Peter Parker’s gym class. The character was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, a film that appeared to retire the Steve Rogers version of the iconic superhero.

Similarly, Robert Downey Jr. is set to return as Iron Man in this year’s Black Widow origin film. Disney Plus will soon be releasing Marvel’s animated series What If…?, exploring alternative timelines for beloved superheroes. What If…? will feature some familiar voices returning as their Marvel characters. Both Captain America and Iron Man are expected to appear in the series.

Late last year, it was announced that Chris Evans will be playing Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s origin story film Lightyear. Evans later clarified that the film is going to be about the astronaut who inspired the toy and is independent from the iconic Tim Allen character. ■

