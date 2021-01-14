Cardi B to star in Mrs. Doubtfire-inspired comedy

Cardi B is set to star in an upcoming Paramount Pictures film called Assisted Living. Variety describes the feature as inspired by comedy classics such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act. This marks the Bronx rapper’s first starring role in a movie.

Cardi B performing in Montreal, 2019.

Assisted Living follows a criminal who hides in disguise at her grandmother’s nursing home in order to avoid run-ins with the law. Cardi B previously appeared as Diamond in the 2019 strip club drama Hustlers and is set to have a small role in the forthcoming ninth film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Kay Oyegun, who has written many episodes of This Is Us, penned an early version of the script. Temple Hill (best known for working on the Twilight movies) and Stephen Love will produce the film. Other cast and crew details are unknown for the time being.

Despite not having released an album since 2018, Cardi B still managed to make waves in 2020. Her single “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, hit #1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and is certified double platinum in Canada. Cardi B is expected to release her sophomore album later this year.

