Canadian MPs unanimously agree that the Proud Boys is a terrorist entity

As proposed by NDP party leader Jagmeet Singh, members of Parliament unanimously agreed on Monday to call on the federal government to declare the Proud Boys a “terrorist entity” in Canada.
The motion adopted by the House of Commons urges Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government “to use all the means at its disposal to respond to the proliferation of white and hate supremacist groups in beginning with the immediate designation of the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity.”
The Proud Boys, co-founded by former Montrealer Gavin MacInnes, has chapters across Canada and around the world, and was involved in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
