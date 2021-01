RIP Larry. Keep rocking your glorious suspenders wherever you are.

American television and radio host Larry King passed away this morning at the age of 87. King’s career started in the 1950s, and gained some notariaty in 1978 with the Larry King Show, however he is most known his 25 years at Larry King Live on CNN from 1985 to 2010. Larry King has been recognized with two Peabodys, an Emmy award, and 10 Cable ACE Awards.

