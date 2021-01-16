Bianca Andreescu forced to isolate ahead of Australian Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19

Andreescu is spending the next two weeks in her hotel room and is unable to practise.

Bianca Andreescu’s coach Sylvain Bruneau has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open, which starts Feb. 8. Because of this, all 79 passengers on his chartered flight from Dubai are being forced into a more strict quarantine at their hotel, instead of in the Australian Open bubble where they would also be allowed to practise. In a statement by Bruneau, he confirmed he’d been following all the safety protocols and procedures, and had tested negative 72 hours prior to departure.

This is the first tournament back for Bianca Andreescu since her knee injury in October 2019 and her first Grand Slam singles tournament since winning the U.S. Open the previous month.

You can read the full statement from Sylvain Bruneau below.

