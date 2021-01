Best Newscasters in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best newscasters in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Newscasters in Montreal

Mutsumi Takahashi Céline Galipeau Patrice Roy Paul Karwatsky Pierre Bruneau Julian McKenzie Pascale Nadeau Kim Sullivan Debra Arbec

