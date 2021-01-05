Best Filmmakers in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best filmmakers and directors in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal

Xavier Dolan Denis Villeneuve Podz Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer Sophie Deraspe Monia Chokri Jean-Marc Vallée Adam Reider Andi State Brandon Calder

Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

Dune by Denis Villeneuve — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

Mafia Inc. by Podz — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

Dead Dicks by Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

Antigone by Sophie Deraspe — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

