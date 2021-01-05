Best Filmmakers in Montreal: Best of MTL

xavier dolan denis villeneuve best montreal directors filmmakers best of mtl
Montreal has spoken.

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best filmmakers and directors in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal

  1. Xavier Dolan
  2. Denis Villeneuve
  3. Podz
  4. Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer
  5. Sophie Deraspe
  6. Monia Chokri
  7. Jean-Marc Vallée
  8. Adam Reider
  9. Andi State
  10. Brandon Calder
Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL
Dune by Denis Villeneuve — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL
Mafia Inc. by Podz — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL
Dead Dicks by Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL
Antigone by Sophie Deraspe — Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal: Best of MTL

