Best Filmmakers in Montreal: Best of MTL

Best Filmmakers/Directors in Montreal
- Xavier Dolan
- Denis Villeneuve
- Podz
- Chris Bavota & Lee Paula Springer
- Sophie Deraspe
- Monia Chokri
- Jean-Marc Vallée
- Adam Reider
- Andi State
- Brandon Calder
