Best Bands in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, here are the best bands in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.

Best Bands in Montreal

Arcade Fire Half Moon Run The Damn Truth Caveboy Corridor Urban Science Brass Band El Coyote Patrick Watson Strange Froots Hypnophonics

The best bands in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Arcade Fire, Half Moon Run, The Damn Truth, Caveboy, Corridor, Urban Science Brass Band, El Coyote, Patrick Watson, Strange Froots and Hypnophonics



The best bands in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Arcade Fire, Half Moon Run, The Damn Truth, Caveboy, Corridor, Urban Science Brass Band, El Coyote, Patrick Watson, Strange Froots and Hypnophonics

The best bands in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Arcade Fire, Half Moon Run, The Damn Truth, Caveboy, Corridor, Urban Science Brass Band, El Coyote, Patrick Watson, Strange Froots and Hypnophonics

The best bands in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Arcade Fire, Half Moon Run, The Damn Truth, Caveboy, Corridor, Urban Science Brass Band, El Coyote, Patrick Watson, Strange Froots and Hypnophonics

The best bands in Montreal, as voted in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, include Arcade Fire, Half Moon Run, The Damn Truth, Caveboy, Corridor, Urban Science Brass Band, El Coyote, Patrick Watson, Strange Froots and Hypnophonics

For more on the music scene in Montreal, please visit the Music section.

To read the 2020 Best of MTL issue, please click here.