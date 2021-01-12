20 million more doses are coming from Pfizer for a total of 80 million.

Any Canadian who wants the vaccine will be able to get it by September

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that 20 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses will be coming from Pfizer. As the federal government continues to work on the rollout plan (and towards possibly approving other COVID-19 vaccines), Trudeau predicted that all Canadians (who want the vaccine will be able to get it by September.

“From our agreements with Pfizer and Moderna alone, we will now have 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arriving this year. We’re on track to have every Canadian who wants a vaccine receive one by September.” —Justin Trudeau

A weekly schedule of vaccine arrivals has been shared with the provinces to allow for a smooth rollout.

