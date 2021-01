A far lower percentage of Americans feel the same.

86% of Canadians want social media sites to ban users promoting violence, hatred & misinformation

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, 86% of Canadians think social media sites should ban users who are inciting violence, promoting hatred, or sharing misinformation. Conversely, a lower percentage of Americans (66%) feel the same.

