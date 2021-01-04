According to the yearly WIN World Survey (WWS), which in Canada is administered by Leger Marketing, 77% of Canadians plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The survey by WIN, which stands for the Worldwide Independent Network of Market Research and Opinion Polling, compiled the results of 26,000 respondents in 32 different countries around the world from Oct. 21 to Dec. 15, 2020. When compared to the global average of 71% who plan to get vaccinated, Canadians showed higher COVID-19 vaccination inclination, while other countries like Serbia, Croatia, France and Lebanon were among the countries with lowest percentage of populations planning to vaccinate.

See the chart below for the results by country, and for more on the WIN World Survey (WWS), please visit the Leger Marketing website.

