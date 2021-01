3 out of 4 Quebecers are in favour of the 8 p.m. curfew

According to the latest weekly survey by Leger Marketing released today, Jan. 19, 3 out of 4 (74%) people in Quebec are in favour of the night-time curfew imposed to help control the spread of COVID-19. Almost one-third (32%) of the same respondents still doubt the effectiveness of the curfew.

3 out of 4 people in Quebec are in favour of the 8 p.m. curfew to help control the spread of COVID-19

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.