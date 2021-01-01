If each household spent $12/week more on local food, Quebec farmers would generate $1B more revenue

Responding to a report about the popularity of Quebec wine, the province’s Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne commented over the weekend that if all Quebec households spent $12 more than they already do on local produce and other food and drink items, the Quebec food industry would get a $1-billion boost.

“If each Quebec household substitutes $12 per week spent on foreign food with Aliments du Québec products, that is $ 1-billion more revenue per year for our farmers, fishermen and processors. Together let’s take the $12 challenge!” —André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Bravo! Si chaque ménage québécois substitut chaque semaine $12 d’achat d’aliments étrangers par des Aliments du Québec, c’est $1 milliard de revenus de plus par année pour nos agriculteurs, pêcheurs et transformateurs. On relève ensemble le défi $12! https://t.co/OPhpQXMvKN — André Lamontagne (@andrelamontagn2) January 16, 2021 If each household spent $12 more on local food, Quebec farmers would generate $1B more revenue

