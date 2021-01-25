covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
1,203 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, the lowest daily case count since Nov. 26

by CultMTL

The downward trend continues.

Quebec has declared 1,203 new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily case count since Nov. 26. Hospitalizations and ICU numbers are also down to 1,321 (-6) and 217 (-2), respectively. The province saw 43 deaths related to COVID-19, 17 of which were residents of Montreal. Of the 1,203 new cases in Quebec, 478 were in Montreal.

Montreal is responsible for 91,334 total cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

For a breakdown by borough across the island, please see our Montreal neighbourhoods update.

