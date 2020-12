With only a few hours left in this godforsaken annus horribilis, let’s take a moment to look back on 2020 via the lens of Schitt’s Creek. Schitt’s Creek Pop (the Twitter account associated with both the show and the Pop TV app) has edited a month by month recap of “ew, 2020.”

Ew, 2020. pic.twitter.com/SoPrkmuaIc — Schitt's Creek (Pop) (@SchittsCreekPop) December 28, 2020 The Schitt’s Creek year-in-review recap that 2020 deserves

