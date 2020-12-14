WATCH: Schitt’s Creek “All I Want for Christmas Is You” supercut video

Calum Shanlin, the digital producer for Schitt’s Creek, has posted a supercut video montage featuring clips of characters in the show cut to the lyrics and background music of Mariah Carey’s hit song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Dan Levy, the show’s star and creator, alongside his father Eugene Levy, reposted the video below, where Mariah Carey herself commented on it saying “I love it I love it I love it I love it I love it!!!! Did I mention I love it? LOL ❤️❤️❤️.”

A cute Merry Christmas montage from Schitt’s Creek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy) Dan Levy shared a Schitt’s Creek “All I Want for Christmas Is You” supercut video by Calum Shanlin

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.