Waskapitan concert to honour Joyce Echaquan, support her community

The show, featuring artists such as Jeremy Dutcher, Patrick Watson, Elisapie and Ariane Moffatt, is streaming free as of Dec. 3.

Organizers of the Waskapitan concert describe the show as a “unifying and hopeful spectacle,” a coming together of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Quebec musicians that “aims to raise awareness around the importance of dialogue with Indigenous Peoples and the fight against racism.”

The Waskapitan Fund has already raised $20K of their $75K goal, money that will finance a public artwork or monument to memorialize Joyce Echaquan, the Atikamekw woman who died tragically in a Joliette hospital in September, as well as other innovative projects in her community including a new clinic in the Native Friendship Center of Lanaudière.

The Waskapitan concert, which can be watched online for free from Dec. 3 (as of 7 p.m.) through Dec. 31, will feature performers include Jeremy Dutcher, Roger Echaquan, Jemmy Echaquan, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Elisapie, Patrick Watson, Eruoma Awashish, Richard Séguin, Natasha Kanapé Fontaine, Ariane Moffatt, Anachnid and Richard Desjardins.

For more details, to donate and to watch the concert, please visit the Waskapitan Fund website.

